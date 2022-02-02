A pastor's wife in Christ Apostolic Church called Paulina Obeng has recounted getting declared dead but bouncing back to life

According to Paulina, she had been fully prepared for the mortuary when her father stopped the health workers and insisted to receive her lifeless body

The prayerful man then called some of his church members for a hot prayer marathon that lasted about 12 hours

Paulina Obeng, a prayerful woman who attends Christ Apostolic Church has given a nerve-racking account of a harrowing experience she endured as a young lady.

In a recent interview with Emmanuel Agyemang of OB TV monitored by YEN.com.gh on their YouTube channel, the Asafo Maame indicated that she was declared dead at the Bawku Hospital in the Upper East Region of Ghana but later came back to life.

"It all started when I woke up one morning but could not get up on my feet. I was taken to the hospital but all the lab tests diagnosed nothing. However, my belly started getting big over time and it turned out that my intestines were getting rotten," Paulina narrated.

Upon returning to the hospital, the bedridden woman was arranged for an operation in the theatre which did not go so well as she gave up the ghost in the process.

"I died during the operation, according to the doctors. They arranged me for the mortuary but on their way, my father stopped them and took my cold body. He made them send me to a ward and called prayer warriors from my church. They prayed from 4pm to dawn and warmth returned to my body," Paulina recounts.

According to the charismatic woman, the doctors refused to come back for her the next day when the church members told them she had resurrected but eventually, they did.

"My wound was huge because they were using me for an experiment, knowing that I had died. But here I am today, completely healed," she said.

