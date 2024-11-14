A video of a Ghanaian man who previously worked at the port dancing after being selected for a new job has surfaced on social media

The young man in a TikTok video danced excitedly as he announced his enrollment into the Ghana Immigration Service

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings in the comment section as some congratulated him while others advised him

A young Ghanaian man could not contain his joy after being selected into the Ghana Immigration Service.

In a TikTok video, the young man flaunted his documents while he danced excitedly as he celebrated achieving this milestone.

A young Ghanaian man is celebrating after being admitted into the Immigration Service. Image source: Nanakhayjnr

He noted that he previously worked at the Port but has now been elevated in life due to God's abundant grace.

In the video, the young man celebrated his latest milestone with a popular Ghanaian Christian song, W'asue Me, by renowned musician Obaapa Christy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over young's celebration

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the young man's video. Many congratulated him; however, some netizens also advised him in the comment section.

@Dawun Jacob Eliban wrote:

"Please is it this year recruitment process."

@Kofi Zygote wrote:

"How much is their salary koraa mpo as?"

@Sister AJ️ wrote:

"Shall we tell him guys."

@KWAKU PRINCE wrote:

"The training is what u have to think about because is like soldier training let say 60%."

@Akua Konadu wrote:

"But I thought it’s only Police and fire service that have been called for medicals?"

@Manuel wrote:

"Congratulations bro."

@Gal~like ~Mimi wrote:

"Pls which year bi that."

@Mina-Kaylove wrote:

"Certain things are not for social media bro , thank God and testify his goodness in church."

@MAIN PLUG wrote:

"The thing is that he paid a lot of money."

Momo vendor gets a job at airport

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was excited after she secured a job at the Ghana Immigration Services.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she danced excitedly while announcing the great news on her social media page.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and congratulated her in the comment section.

