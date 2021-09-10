Akufo-Addo has described Mahama's economic performance as abysmal

Hohoe - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that former President Mahama has no right to talk about his economic performance.

According to Akufo-Addo, Mahama’s time in office was an unmitigated disaster, with an abysmal economic track record from 2013 to 2016.

He made this comment in response to a question thrown at him, in reference to a statement made by Mahama accusing the current government of economic mismanagement.

“His track record is abysmal and, therefore, he has no lessons to give me at all in the management of the economy,” Akufo-Addo added.

Akufo-Addo also described Mahama's stewardship of Ghana as an unmitigated disaster.

He urged Mahama to be wary of commenting on matters to do with economic management.

Prosecute corrupt officials

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that he prosecutes officials in his government who have been caught up in corruption scandals.

In a report filed by 3news, Mahama said it is the only way Akufo-Addo can demonstrate his ability and willingness to fight corruption in the country.

He said prosecuting political opponents for corruption is the easiest way to fight graft.

“The easiest way to fight corruption is to prosecute your political opponent,” Mahama said. .

Akufo-Addo spent $574,000 to rent luxurious private jet

Meanwhile, the Mp for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has once again blown the whistle on the cost involved in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, Ablakwa stated that the total cost of the president’s recent trips amount to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00, pegged at $ 14,000.00 an hour.

In the write-up, Ablakwa said Akufo-Addo is unable to wean himself off his insatiable appetite for ultra-luxury charter jets even at the expense of the struggling Ghanaian taxpayer.

Source: Yen