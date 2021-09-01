MP for North Tongu constituency has once again blown the whistle on the cost involved in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims the president’s recent trips amounts to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00

Ablakwa said Akufo-Addo is unable to wean himself off his insatiable appetite for ultra-luxury charter jets

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has once again blown the whistle on the cost involved in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, Ablakwa stated that the total of the president’s recent trips amounts to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00, pegged at $ 14,000.00 an hour

In the write-up, Ablakwa said Akufo-Addo is unable to wean himself off his insatiable appetite for ultra-luxury charter jets even at the expense of the struggling Ghanaian taxpayer.

Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

According to Ablakwa for his recent travels to the UK on July 27, 2021 to attend the Global Education Summit and last week's state visit to Germany, he blatantly refused to travel on the presidential jet.

"He opted for another top of the range VIP luxury charter jet specifically known to industry players as the Boeing 737-900ER BBJ3. The Luxembourg-based aircraft is registered LX-DIO and operated by Global Jet Luxembourg. Its Manufacturer Serial Number (MSN) is 62515 with Line Number 5659," he said.

The revelation by Ablakwa has drawn some reactions from a section of Ghanaians

Stephen Baffoe said the government does notThe post has drawn several reactions from Ghanaians. think about taxpayers.

This government don't think about we e taxpayers. The most corrupt government in 4th republic.

Bokumah Raphael said it is a shame.

It is a shame. It means the president doesn't care, he treats the people's concerns with contempt and does whatever he wants. Yet you have people defend this.

John Issahaku believe this is very insensitive.

Very sad! This is insensitive to the current conditions in the country and the plight of Ghanaians especially public sector workers.

Ametephe Boni sarcastically said he is reaping the harvest God promised.

He's reaping the harvest God promised him, taking back all the investment that running an election took from him, yes he's rejoicing today, he will enjoy it all.

Appiah Menkah says he doesn't think the president is protecting the public purse.

Wicked leadership skills president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and I'm extremely disappointed with him because I don't think he's protecting the public purse as he told us sometimes ago when his swearing-in ceremony at Independence Square

Presidential jet not fit purpose

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has justified President Akufo-Addo's usage of the private jet for his trips abroad.

He said the safety of Akufo-Addo must be the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft he uses for his trips abroad.

Answering questions on the floor of parliament, he said the current presidential jet has many challenges such as the limited passengers it can carry, the number of times required for refuelling on a trip, and luggage capacity among others.

This, he said, makes the aircraft not fit for purpose.

Source: Yen.com.gh