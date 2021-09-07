John Dramani Mahama has called on Akufo-Addo to ensure that he prosecutes his government officials who have been noted in corruption scandals

Mahama said that is the only way the president could show his willingness to fight corruption

According to him, the easiest way to fight corruption is to prosecute the opponent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra - Corruption has almost become the fabric of our society, emanating from both past and successive governments.

Try as any government would, the issue of corruption cannot be tackled to the barest minimum.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that he prosecutes officials in his government who have been caught up in corruption scandals.

Prove fight against corruption by prosecuting your corrupt officials - Mahama to Nana Addo Photo credit: John Mahama and Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a report filed by 3news, Mahama said it is the only way Akufo-Addo can demonstrate his ability and willingness to fight corruption in the country.

He said prosecuting political opponents for corruption is the easiest way the fight graft.

“The truth is, somebody who is willing to fight corruption must prosecute his own people engaged in corruption. “The easiest way to fight corruption is to prosecute your political opponent,” Mahama said.

He made this known at the state of the economy forum organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pro-forum on Monday, September 6.

He further noted that financial irregularities have gone up under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Bissue cleared of corruption charges

Speaking of corruption, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining was cleared of corruption charges brought against him after an investigative video was released.

The Police CID cleared Charles Cromwell Bissue after it concluded its four-month investigation into Tiger Eye PI’s allegations leveled against him.

Bissue was accused by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team of circumventing the law to grant mining license to ORR Resource Enterprise to engage in small scale mining while a ban on same was in force.

A report clearing Bissue from the allegations stated that the documentary which showed him taking money from undercover reporters was not a true reflection of what transpired between Bissue and the assigns of the said ORR Resource Enterprise.

The report also stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to cooperate with the CID in the course of the investigations.

The raw and unedited footage which was demanded by the CID from the journalist was not submitted.

Source: Yen