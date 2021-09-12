Paul Pogba was on Saturday evening, September 11, instrumental for Manchester United as the beat Newcastle United 4-1

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United and netted brace

After the encounter, Paul Pogba went to attend Burna Boy's show and the Frenchman was spotted dancing

Following Manchester United's impressive win over visiting Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 11, in a Premier League match, Paul Pogba joined Nigerian singer Burna Boy on the stage later in the night.

Burna Boy who is a popular Nigerian musician is in England for this weekend’s Parklife festival and was also at Old Trafford to cheer friend Paul Pogba and other teammates to victory in their Premier League game.

Paul Pogba was so brilliant for Manchester United against Newcastle United as he provided two assists which helped the Red Devils to record an emphatic win over the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made his second debut for Manchester United, and the Portugal international was superb netting twice for the Red Devils.

Old Trafford was so full as Manchester United fans wanted to see Cristiano Ronaldo play for them and the Portuguese did not disappoint.

According to the video by Man Utdpiging, Paul Pogba can be seen dancing on the stage with Burna Boy while the Nigerian musician was singing at the loudest of his voice.

The friendship between Paul Pogba and Burna Boy is top notch and that was the reason the World Cup winner attended the show to dance with his pal.

Burna Boy storms Old Trafford with lovely mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Grammy award winner Burna Boy watched as Manchester United demolished Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter went wild as Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return with two superb goals.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the hosts in the added minutes of the opening half and completed his brace two minutes after the hour mark.

One goal each from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the 80th and 92nd minutes respectively concluded the evening for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Burna was also on the ground to support his close pal Paul Pogba who in turn created the assists for his side's last two goals in the latter part of the encounter.

