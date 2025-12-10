Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Trotro Driver Returns Passengers From Kumasi to Abuakwa After They Refuse to Pay Doubled Fare
People

Trotro Driver Returns Passengers From Kumasi to Abuakwa After They Refuse to Pay Doubled Fare

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A Kumasi trotro driver has made the news after an incident involving him and his passengers on the road
  • The commercial driver's actions have angered many after he returned all passengers to the station for challenging him
  • The passengers had refused to pay a transport fare they considered unfair, claiming the driver had doubled the actual price

An incident involving the alleged overcharging of passengers by a mini commercial bus conductor has been captured on camera.

Trotro driver returns passengers from Kumasi to Abuakwa after they refused to pay the doubled price. Image credit: Getty Images, EDHUB/X
Source: UGC

In a video trending online on December 10, 2025, a Kumasi driver surprised many by returning to the station, burning fuel in the process, after passengers refused to pay his set fare of GH¢10 for the trip.

According to the passengers, the approved fare isGH¢4.50, and that was the amount they insisted on paying.

The passengers insisted they would pay only the fare approved by the lorry station, nothing more.

Read also

Accra Traffic: Transport Ministry deploys buses on four major routes to ease congestion

Their firm stance highlighted the long-standing system under which transport fares are regulated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) together with the various commercial stations.

These authorities determine the prices of trips and what passengers are required to pay.

Surge in commercial drivers charging unapproved fares

Recent weeks have seen multiple reports of fare disputes across the country.

Commuters travelling the Kaneshie-Kasoa stretch expressed frustration after one trotro driver reportedly hiked fares from GHC10 to GH¢30 late at night.

Many passengers were left stranded, adding to the financial pressures many face in today’s economy.

The viral video shows the chaotic scene under dim streetlights, as mates called out the new price while no passengers dared board the vehicle.

Such unauthorised fare hikes are becoming a growing concern, exploiting passengers’ vulnerabilities during off-peak hours.

Watch the X video below.

Read also

Greek govt in emergency meeting as farmers block central port

Peeps react to trotro fare scandals

Ghanaians have shared experiences and outrage online. YEN.com.gh compiled several interesting reactions:

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"This is the issue the transport minister should address."

@hardy_mgr wrote:

"Price gouging is unfair, but high demand may push prices up. Ghana operates under a free-market economy. If you refuse to board, simply wait."

@that_boyedd shared:

"Last Thursday around 2pm, Bolt prices were 250–300GHC. I took a Kumasi-bound VIP bus, paid 95GHC, and reached Pokuase."

@jona_montana9 also shared:

"Yesterday, the mate overpriced and overloaded us. Police intervened, demanded change be returned or passengers alight. Kudos to the officers."

@john_annobil wrote:

"All you passengers should do is report the driver to any @GhPoliceService you see on the road, especially at traffic stops, your change will be refunded to you."

@Dac_Gh added:

"Last night at Accra Central, some drivers were charging GH¢10 gh to Kasoa. Hmmmm."

Read also

Driver ask passengers to alight after they refuse to pay unapproved charge

Ghana, Driver, AMA, Corruption, Extortion, drivers complains, taskforce, education, people
A frustrated Trotro Driver have accused an AMA Officer of Extorting money from him. Credit image: Shutterstock, Starrfm
Source: Getty Images

Trotro driver accuses AMA officer of extortion

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a commercial trotro driver accused an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion after being forced to pay GH₵400.

The Accra driver insisted he committed no offence which necessitated any payment to the taskforce.

The incident has sparked intense online discussions, with many calling for accountability.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

