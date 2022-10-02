Kimathi Rawlings: Age, net worth, marital status, photos, wedding

The list of those who have served Ghana diligently is incomplete without mentioning Jerry John Rawlings. Not only did he serve the country at the national level, but he also occupied the highest position serving as the President. However, one of his offspring, Kimathi Rawlings, has been in the headlines lately since his father died.

Kimathi Rawlings is best known as the only son of former President Jerry John. Though he is his parents' last son, he has older siblings doing well in their respective endeavours. His striking resemblance with his late father has caught the media's attention. Many people are looking for answers about him, considering he is media-shy.

Kimathi Rawlings' profile summary

Full name Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings Gender Male Year of birth 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Konadu Agyemang Father Jerry John Rawlings Siblings Four Marital status Single University Aston University, Birmingham Profession Commercial advisor, negotiator

Background information

Kimathi Rawlings was born to Jerry John Rawlings and Konadu Agyemang in 1980 in Accra, Ghana. This means that he is 42 years old in 2022. Kenyan freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi is the inspiration behind his name.

His father served as a Ghanaian military officer and politician. He led the country briefly in 1979 and from 1981 to 2001. Then, after leading a military junta until 1992, he was democratically elected as the President of Ghana and served two tenures. So, he became the first President of the Republic of Ghana.

On the other hand, his mother, Konadu Agyemang, was the first woman to run for President of Ghana. This happened after serving as the country's First Lady.

Rawlings' children are known to many and are four in number; Kimathi is his parents' last child. His older sisters are Zanetor Agyemang, Yaa Asantewaa, and Amina. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is a Ghanaian medical doctor and politician, while Yaa Asantewaa worked as a business affairs executive at her father's office. Lastly, Amina Rawlings is a lawyer and a member of the International Bar Association, among others.

Kimathi's education journey began at Morning Star School before attending North Ridge Lyceum. Afterwards, he went to Millfield School in the United Kingdom, where he had his high school education. Then, he bagged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in International Business at Aston University, Birmingham, England.

Moreover, he also reportedly has two certificates from MDT International. He received his license in Negotiation Skills for the Oil and Gas industry in 2012 and Introduction to Oil and Gas Production in 2013.

Career

Kimathi is an experienced commercial advisor and negotiator in the oil and gas industry, where he has worked for over a decade. According to his LinkedIn page, he has been working for Eni, an integrated energy company, for over 12 years.

He has been an international negotiator since April 2019, working in Milan Area, Italy. Then, he assumed the commercial and portfolio advisor position in July 2010.

Who is Kimathi Rawling's wife?

Currently, Rawlings is not married. Usually, he keeps his personal life under wraps. However, there are rumours that he might tie the knot with Adrianna Dukua Akufo-Addo. Adrianna is Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter.

When is Kimathi Rawling's wedding?

It is yet to be confirmed whether the former President's son is in a relationship or not. Thus, when his wedding is likely to happen cannot be ascertained. Therefore, everyone looking forward to seeing Kimathi Rawling's wedding pictures can exercise more patience.

Kimathi Rawling's Instagram

Unfortunately, no verified Instagram account is traceable to the former President's son. At the same time, he does not have or operate any Twitter account. However, a fake Twitter account linked to him was discovered not long ago, and a to alert the public.

Kimathi Rawling's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown, but the former President's son lives comfortably. On the other hand, his father was reportedly worth $50 million.

Frequently asked questions about Kimathi Rawling

Does Rawlings have a son? Yes, his only son is Kimathi. Who is Kimathi Rawlings? Kimathi is former President Jerry Johns' last child and only son. How old is Kimathig Rawlings? He is assumed to be 42 years old (as of 2022) since he was born in the 1980s. Is Kimathi Rawlings married? No, he is not married yet. Who is Kimathi Rawlings' wife? He has not made it public yet, though there are rumours that he might tie the knot with Adrianna Dukua Akufo-Addo, Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter. Is Jerry John Rawlings still alive? No. He died on 12th November 2020.

Kimathi Rawling enjoys his life away from the media. However, he could not abstain from the media totally, considering his status as a former President's son.

