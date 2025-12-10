Controversial Kumawood actor and staunch critic of Agradaa, has expressed doubts about the imprisoned televangelist's recent court appearances amid her 15-year jail sentence for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Agradaa: Kumawood Actor Nana Yeboah Questions Televangelist's Court Appearances

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after being convicted for her crimes in July 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfill her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

Agradaa's court appearances amid prison sentence

Despite serving 15-years in prison, Agradaa also has other pending legal cases, including one that involves her colleague Appiah Biblical.

The controversial televangelist, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, has regularly appeared before the court in Accra for a hearing in her case with her colleague.

Along with her brother, 1Gig, and one other defendant, Nana Agradaa is accused of distributing explicit images of pastor Appiah Biblical.

The offence, which constitutes a breach of the Cybersecurity Act, ostensibly occurred in 2021 when the preacher allegedly ordered the images to be broadcast on her private television channel, Thunder TV (now Today TV), amid a sustained feud with her colleague pastor.

The feud emanated from an amount of GH¢ 10,000 that Agradaa alleged Appiah Biblical owed her and was refusing to pay.

The embattled televangelist recently appeared at the Amasaman Court in Accra for a hearing regarding an appeal application about her 15-year sentence. A viral footage showed her being escorted out of the courtroom into a prison van back to jail after the proceedings.

In the footage, recorded from a discreet distance, the jailed televangelist was completely covered from head to toe to keep her face hidden. Prison officers guarded her back to the prison van, with her husband, Angel Asiamah, seen following them.

Nana Yeboah doubts Agradaa's court appearances

In a video he shared on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Nana Yeboah questioned whether the real Agradaa was the one being escorted to court by prison officers.

The Kumawood actor questioned why the security officers hurriedly rushed the embattled televangelist to court and into their vehicles after proceedings.

He questioned the prison guards' decision to cover Agradaa's face during her court appearances and wondered if she had been allowed to escape prison and fly abroad.

Nana Yeboah urged the security officers to stop giving the imprisoned televangelist preferential treatment and show her face to the public during her next court appearance.

