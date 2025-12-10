Musician Wanlov the Kubolor pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Wanlov was arranged over allegations involving a $4,500 payment for an unfulfilled music video project

After his plea, the court granted him bail of GH¢50,000 and adjourned the case to January 2026

Wanlov the Kubolor, known in private life as Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, has reportedly found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The controversial musician was recently arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding one Jemima Azizaa Abotsigah by false pretence.

According to the Ghanaian Chronicle, the 45-year-old artiste pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The presiding judge His Honour Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah granted him GH¢50,000 bail with one surety.

Details of Wanlov's alleged fraud

Wanlov is reported to be facing charges under Section 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Prosecutors allege that between April 1 and May 26, 2025, he obtained US$4,500 from the Jemima Abotsigah, who is also a musician, claiming he would shoot a music video for her, a promise he allegedly knew he would not fulfil.

Chief Inspector Belinda Asante, presenting the prosecution's case, informed the court that Jemima, a self-employed musician, engaged Wanlov for his services in March 2025 for a music video production valued at US$10,000. She made a part payment of US$4,500.

According to the prosecution, Wanlov failed to deliver the promised project after receiving the funds. When Jemima made multiple attempts to recover her money, the accused allegedly did not comply, leading her to file a police report.

During police interrogation, Wanlov reportedly admitted to receiving the money but disputed the nature of the transaction. He claimed the funds were given to him as financial assistance rather than payment for professional services.

The musician was arrested on October 28, 2025, and formally charged. The case has been adjourned to January 29, 2026, for further proceedings.

Who is Wanlov the Kubolor

Born on September 8, 1980, Wanlov the Kubolor is a singer, filmmaker, and activist who is well-known for his unorthodox way of living and socially aware artwork. He is the brother of singer and actress, Sister Derby. Just like Derby, Wanlov was born to a Ghanaian father and a Romanian mother.

He was raised in Ghana and incorporates Romanian and Ghanaian elements into his music, which combines hip-hop, afro-pop, and highlife.

In addition to being one half of the satirical duet FOKN Bois with M3NSA, the producers of the Pidgin song Coz Ov Moni, Wanlov rose to fame with his 2007 debut album Green Card.

His unusual fashion sense, which frequently involves going barefoot and wearing wraps, represents liberation and cultural rebellion.

Wanlov challenges social conventions and promotes authenticity, freedom of speech, and social awareness throughout Africa and beyond with his artistic combination of humour, satire, and innovation.

