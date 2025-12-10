Regina Daniels has seemingly reconnected with her Christian roots amid marital challenges with Ned Nwoko

The actress, currently in London, shared a video dancing to a popular gospel song, with a caption about God

Regina Daniels' video has sparked mixed reactions with praise singers and critics sharing their thoughts

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appears to be going back to her Christian roots, years after converting to Islam because of her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The 25-year-old actress married the billionaire politician Ned Nwoko in May 2019. Around the time of their marriage ceremony, it was widely reported that she had converted to Islam, which was the religion of her husband.

Actress Regina Daniels reconnects with her Christian roots amid marital troubles with her Islamic husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo source: @princenednwoko

She was reportedly given the name, Fatima, after her conversion to Islam, and often appeared in public in outfits with hijab, just like a regular Muslim married woman.

However, Regina Daniels seems to have reconnected with Christianity, following the marital difficulties with her estranged husband, which hit a crescendo after the actress claimed Nwoko had ordered her brother's arrest in an effort to pressure her into returning to their marriage.

Regina Daniels had left her matrimonial home after taking to social media to allege that Nwoko had subjected her to physical abuse and intimidation, an accusation he denied.

Following the brouhaha around her marriage, Regina Daniels has moved to London, where she has been living since November.

While maintaining a low profile abroad, Regina shared a video on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, showing herself dancing enthusiastically to gospel artist Tim Godfrey's song Big God. Wearing a black outfit, she passed some comments while she danced.

The Facebook post, which quickly gained traction on social media, was accompanied by a caption that read:

"God is my guy shaaaa and I'm his special last born… type shiiit."

See Regina Daniels' video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels Christian song dance

The actress's public display of renewed faith has generated significant discussion across social media platforms. Responses have been divided, while many commended her for seeking spiritual solace during this challenging period; others questioned the timing of her return to Christianity.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Favour Ellen Jackson said:

"My first time seeing you sing Christian song na now you remember God???? Kudos and keep it up. Life oh Life."

Blessing Joseph said:

"Regina did l hear you say my guy for God? see you have the opportunity now to give your life to God before is too late."

Joy Nneoma said:

"When you are happy e dey pepper people like this eeeehhhh, pa ned go dey vex now....keep up girl."

Alphonsus Uche said:

"You don turn gospel singer you never see anything your mind must dey."

Olise Ifeyinwa Milicent said:

"Talk of small girl with big God. Baby girl rock your happiness abeg...be like make I join you dey dance sef."

Regina Daniels steps out in a hijab with Ned Nwoko. Photo source: @princenednwoko

