Kevin Taylor stirred fresh controversy after blasting Daddy Lumba’s family over the escalating feud surrounding his funeral date

In a video, he accused the family members of being more in love with the late singer's body than they were with him when he was alive

The US-based political commentator's rant occurred after Ernestina Fosuh and others sued Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to halt Daddy Lumba's funeral

Controversial US-based Ghanaian political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has stirred drama on social media after slamming Daddy Lumba’s family over the ongoing funeral dispute.

Drama has erupted within Daddy Lumba’s family after his death on July 26, 2025.

The highlife legend fell ill at home and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he succumbed to his ailment.

He left behind two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in Germany in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni.

His family has split into two over which of the women should be recognised as his legal wife, with his sister Ernestina Fosuh backing Akosua Serwaa while his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, backed Odo Broni.

The issue has also bled into the organisation of his funeral, with Abusuapanin scheduling the event for December 13, while Ernestina Fosuh and her backers continue to insist that the funeral would be held on March 14, 2025.

Below is a TikTok video of Abusuapanin speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Kevin Taylor slams Daddy Lumba’s family

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kevin Taylor discussed the ongoing drama within the Lumba family.

He reacted after reports that Ernestina Fosuh and her supporters had filed an action at the Accra High Court to halt the December 13 funeral.

Kevin Taylor said he was not surprised by the ongoing dispute because it confirmed to him that some people are more in love with corpses than living humans.

“The German president should have taken Daddy Lumba's body back to Germany for a burial when he visited Ghana. Daddy Lumba's family members are not acting sensibly. I know these people; they love corpses more than human beings. He's not going to be buried for a long time,” he said.

Kevin Taylor expressed disappointment in the wrangling, describing it as the actions of ‘witches’ who are destroying Daddy Lumba’s well-earned rest.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor’s critique is below.

Reactions to Kevin Taylor’s Lumba family critique

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Kevin Taylor’s video slamming the Lumba family.

kobynart said:

"Lumba funu nso abre paaa oh 😂"

Promise 🧚‍♂️child 👸👸

"I have never seen something like this. Eiiiii, what type of family is this?"

Sweet_sefa♋️🖤 said:

"The man is speaking sense. It's not a joke. Only deep thinkers will know ☺☺☺."

