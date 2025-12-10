Jordan Ayew produced a cheeky Panenka finish in Leicester City’s Championship clash against Bristol City on Wednesday night

The 34-year-old’s composed strike from 12 yards takes his tally in the 2025/26 English second tier to three goals in 18 appearances

Impressively, Ayew has missed only one penalty in his entire career - a rare slip-up that came against Huddersfield Town in August 2025

Leicester City shared the spoils with Bristol City in an action-filled Championship contest on December 10, 2025, with Jordan Ayew setting the tone early for the visitors.

The Black Stars skipper, recalled to lead the attack, made the most of his opportunity and delivered the first goal of the evening.

Jordan Ayew scores a Panenka penalty in Leicester City's 2-2 draw with Bristol City in the English Championship. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew scores Panenka penalty

Ayew, who spearheaded Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualification, stepped forward in the 17th minute after Leicester won a penalty. With remarkable calmness, the 34-year-old lifted a delightful Panenka into the net, leaving the goalkeeper stranded.

The finish was his third of the campaign after 18 appearances, a timely reminder of his value to a side chasing an immediate Premier League return.

His conversion also added another layer to his remarkable record from 12 yards. Transfermarkt notes that he has never failed to score a penalty in open play.

The only blemish on that impressive streak came in the League Cup when his effort against Huddersfield Town was saved, contributing to Leicester’s early exit, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Leicester doubled their advantage near the close of the first half through Bobby De Cordova Reid, who connected with a fine assist from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who won the Goal of the Month award for August in the Championship.

The Ghanaian youngster spotted the forward’s movement and supplied a clever ball that carved open the Bristol defence. At that moment, the Foxes looked comfortable and in control.

Ayew's Leicester drop points vs Bristol

The contest turned sharply after the interval. Bristol responded almost immediately, with Mark Sykes pulling one back within a minute of the restart.

The goal injected belief into the home side and unsettled Leicester, whose fragile back line has struggled throughout the season.

Wave after wave of pressure followed as the Robins chased parity. Their persistence finally paid off late in the contest.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tries to evade pressure from a Bristol City marker during Leicester's four-goal thriller in the Championship on December 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

In the 83rd minute, Emil Riis Jakobsen rose highest to meet a cross and steered a firm header beyond the goalkeeper, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

For Bristol, recovering from a two-goal deficit felt like a victory. For Leicester, the draw tasted bitter, especially after such a promising first half.

The Foxes now shift attention to their upcoming Championship fixture against Ipswich Town on December 13, leaving little room to dwell on a night filled with both promise and frustration.

Ayew scores stunning goal from corner kick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew found the net directly from a corner kick in the closing minutes to secure a 2-1 win over OH Leuven during a pre-season friendly on July 13, 2025.

Ayew stood out with his sharp deliveries and inventive build-up play and even rattled the crossbar with a fierce effort, underlining that his influence stretched far beyond the spectacular goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh