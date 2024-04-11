A lady found herself in a pickle after her boyfriend caught her cheating during a loyalty test prank

The lady was asked to mention the name of her boyfriend for a package, and she ended up mentioning three different names, unaware her boyfriend was close by listening

The lady went on her knees begging after her man came out from hiding and confronted her on her infidelity

A curvaceous young Ghanaian woman found herself in a tight corner when her boyfriend caught her in the act of infidelity during a loyalty test prank.

The woman was asked to mention her boyfriend's name in exchange for a package. Unknown to her, her boyfriend was nearby, listening to the conversation. To the surprise of social media users, she mentioned three different names as she tried to figure out the man who had sent the package. The turn of events left her boyfriend, who had been with her for two and a half years, devastated.

The boyfriend, who had orchestrated the loyalty test, was hoping to affirm his girlfriend's fidelity. Instead, he found out she was cheating after spending a lot of money on her.

Upon realising she had been caught, the woman was visibly shaken. She immediately fell to her knees, begging for forgiveness. But the disappointed man did not want to hear any of her explanations. Ghanaians reacted to the viral TikTok video.

Cheating lady goes viral

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rocklinboatemaa said:

Hmmm these things have been destroying peoples genuine relationships

narkitabab commented:

eeiiiiii some of us are even doing everything for the men buh still we are never appreciated. this thing call LOVE is not fair to some of us

Nana Akosua Adepa reacted:

some of us have gud heart but always unlucky when it comes to relationship

Lady shares how her relationship ended

In another story, a Ghanaian lady recounted how her instincts led her to discover her boyfriend was cheating on her.

In a video, she disclosed that she had dated the guy for over a year, only to find out one day that he had been cheating on her.

Seeking answers, her boyfriend told her that the other lady had an ectopic pregnancy and he was being pressured by her family to marry her.

