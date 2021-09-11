Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United in Cristiano Ronaldo's first game since he joined them last month

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice as Fernandes and Lingard also got on the scores sheet

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy was a special guest at Old Trafford alongside his mother to support Pogba

Appearing at the stadium, Burna Boy and his team were listening to Black Sheriff's 2nd Sermon

Grammy award winner Burna Boy watched as Manchester United demolished Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter went wild as Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return with two superb goals.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the hosts in the added minutes of the opening half and completed his brace two minutes after the hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal since he returned to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

One goal each from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the 80th and 92nd minutes respectively concluded the evening for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Burna was also on the ground to support his close pal Paul Pogba who in turn created the assists for his side's last two goals in the latter part of the encounter.

The Frenchman has now recorded seven assists in just four Premier League matches this campaign and he will hope to achieve more as the season progresses baring unforeseen circumstances.

The 30-year-old stormed Old Trafford in the company of his mother in a Louis Vuitton top before changing to United's home jersey with his name and number 23 behind it.

Source: Yen.com.gh