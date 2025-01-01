Harold Nii-Aponsah, a US-based Ghanaian man has achieved excellence in his academic journey abroad

The US-based man has become the first African-American/Black man to complete the PhD programme at Northern Illinois University in record time

This inspiring accomplishment also makes him the first person in his family lineage to hold a doctorate

A Ghanaian man, based in the US, Harold Nii-Aponsah, has achieved a remarkable feat in his academic journey.

Harold Nii-Aponsah has earned a second doctorate at Northern Illinois University, joining the elite 0.001% of humans worldwide to hold this distinction.

Dr Dr Nii-Aponsah now boast of Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Public Health Sciences.

According to the US-based Ghanaian scholar, this remarkable accomplishment makes him the first in his family lineage to hold a doctorate.

"Not only am I a first-generation doctor and the first in my entire familial lineage/heritage—on both my mother’s and father’s sides to hold a doctorate degree—but God has blessed me with another Dr. title to make this feat even more special," he said.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Nii-Aponsah stated that he is the first African-American or Black man to complete the PhD programme at Northern Illinois University, achieving this feat in a record-breaking time.

"Not only was I was the first African America/Black man in the History of the Northern Illinois University to complete this PhD Program but I also finished in the PhD’s own record-breaking time," he wrote.

The US-based Ghanaian man, in the Facebook post, attributed his inspiring academic success to perseverance, resilience and and family support.

He singled out his father for praise, saying that he had been a great cheerleader despite facing some health conditions.

"Most importantly, I dedicate this to my Dad, who, despite being in the emergency room, always has been my number one Cheerleader. Cheers, my hero! You are truly my Dr. Dr. Nii-Aponsah," he added.

Dr Dr Nii-Aponsah also expressed his profound gratitude to to his academic mentors, including Dr. Kunal Patel, Dr. Jeanne Isabel, and Dr. Shondra Clay, for their guidance and support.

Dr Dr Nii-Aponsah's online friends congratulate him

After sharing his academic success on social media, Dr Dr Nii-Aponsah's online friends thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate him.

@Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare said:

"You shutter every ceiling, Congratulations brother . You are a great person !!"

@Joe Asigri also said:

"Congratulations Dr. Harold Greatness Nii-Aponsah An impressive journey and an impressive achievement."

@Nahdia Pumaya Suleiman commented:

"Abuburo Nkosua! We will never get tired of Congratulating you! You're destined for greatness. Soar Higher.|"

