A Ghanaian footballer based in Bulgaria has opened up about his future plans in the coming years

The said player explained why he might consider a transfer to the Saudi Pro League if his EPL dream does not materialise

He also bemoaned the lack of opportunities offered to him by the Black Stars despite his form at club level

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has outlined his aspirations for the future as he approaches a pivotal phase in his professional journey.

Currently plying his trade with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad, the 27-year-old is setting his sights on new horizons, including a potential move to the Premier League.

Tekpetey opens up about his future plans

Tekpetey, who has previously featured for notable European clubs such as Schalke 04, Paderborn, and Düsseldorf, is eyeing a switch to England's elite division.

Speaking candidly about his ambitions, he expressed a strong desire to showcase his talents on one of football’s grandest stages.

“I believe in God that in the next two years, I want to be in England if God permits,” Tekpetey revealed in an interview with Asempa FM.

Tekpetey explains why he wants Saudi move

While the Premier League remains a dream destination, Tekpetey has also acknowledged the financial appeal of the Middle East.

He remains open to exploring opportunities in the Saudi Pro League should circumstances steer him in that direction.

“If it doesn’t happen, I want to go to Saudi Arabia. The money is very necessary,” he added, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Injury challenges and resilience

The road to his aspirations has not been without obstacles.

Tekpetey sustained an injury during a Champions League qualifier against Qarabağ in August 2024, sidelining him from Ludogorets’ squad.

Despite this setback, his track record since joining the Bulgarian outfit in 2020 speaks volumes, with 41 goals and 35 assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Last season, the former Schalke forward delivered an outstanding performance, registering 15 goals and nine assists across all tournaments.

National team exclusion

However, Tekpetey’s impressive form at the club level has yet to translate into regular opportunities with the Ghana national team.

Since debuting for the Black Stars in 2017, he has earned only two caps, a situation he finds concerning.

Ghanasoccernet reports that he admitted feeling disappointed after his exclusions but remains hopeful about a return to the national setup.

Looking ahead

As Tekpetey charts the course for his career, his blend of ambition, resilience, and versatility positions him as a player with the potential to shine on bigger stages.

Whether it’s England, Saudi Arabia, or a continued stint in Europe, his journey promises to be one to watch.

