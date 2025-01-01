Barcelona's third attempt to register Dani Olmo has been rejected by La Liga, intensifying concerns that the Spanish midfielder could leave for free next month.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Blaugrana had previously failed twice to meet La Liga's stringent financial requirements.

Barcelona’s ongoing registration issue with Dani Olmo has become a topic of significant concern. Photos: Bagu Blanco/Javier Borrego.

Source: Getty Images

Although they managed to register Olmo for the first half of the season by utilising the salary space freed up by Andreas Christensen's long-term injury, this workaround is no longer applicable as the club remains over their spending cap.

To address the issue, Barcelona struck a €100m (£82.8m) deal with a Middle Eastern fund, selling a portion of their Camp Nou VIP boxes.

On Tuesday evening, the club issued a statement confirming their renewed application to register both Olmo and Pau Victor with La Liga, despite the ongoing financial challenges.

La Liga statement on Olmo's registration

La Liga appears unconvinced by the evidence provided by Barcelona regarding their £82.8m VIP boxes deal. Shortly after receiving the application, the league confirmed the rejection of the registrations.

"As of today, Barcelona has not presented any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga's economic control regulations, would allow it to register any player starting next January 2," read an official statement.

This development places Barcelona at serious risk of losing Dani Olmo for free in January. Despite his contract running until 2030, reports suggest it includes a clause allowing him to leave without a fee if he remains unregistered.

However, Olmo's agent has reiterated the player's commitment to staying at Barcelona. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, he stated:

"I can announce that the decision made by Dani is to stay at Barcelona. We are not considering any other option or club. Dani Olmo wants to play for Barca, and his desire is very clear."

Olmo contributed six goals and one assist in 15 appearances for Barcelona during the first half of the season. However, his recent form has dipped, with no direct goal contributions in his last six La Liga matches.

Where could Olmo go after Barcelona’s registration setback?

While Dani Olmo’s agent remains adamant about his client staying at Camp Nou, the situation could force a change if Barcelona fails to meet La Liga’s financial regulations.

Without proper registration, the Spanish playmaker may have no choice but to seek opportunities elsewhere to continue playing domestic football.

The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career and remains highly sought-after, especially after his standout performances at Euro 2024. Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Spanish playmaker.

Manchester United, as admitted by Ruben Amorim, may only have room for free transfers or loan deals in January. Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Arsenal could use an additional attacking option to bolster their squads as they aim to close the gap on Liverpool.

Amid this uncertainty, Barcelona finds themselves in third place in La Liga. They will return to action on Saturday evening in the Copa del Rey last 32, facing Barbastro, as the club continues to grapple with Olmo’s registration dilemma.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh