A 44- year-old man who posed as a police officer at Asuofua Lorry Station has been arrested

Richard Nyantakyi was arrested while directing traffic

He was spotted dressed in police uniform without the necessary badges

The Ashanti regional police command has in their custody a 44- year-old man, identified as Richard Nyantakyi, who posed as a police officer at Asuofua Lorry Station.

According to a post made by Atinka TV, Nyantakyi was arrested while directing traffic at the aforementioned lorry station.

He was reportedly wielding what appears to be a pump action gun when he was arrested.

Civilian caught for parading himself as a policeman; pump-action gun found on him Photo credit: Atinka TV

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was spotted dressed in police uniform without the necessary badges while wearing boots.

According to comments on the post, he is a community volunteer who seems to love the job he is assigned to do.

The post has drawn a lot of reactions as most people are pushing for him to be recruited to continue doing what he loves.

Eugene Boadi Mc who knows him said he volunteers in the community and does what the police are mostly assigned to do.

I know him well, he use to stand with the police at the Asuofuo barrier and serving his duty as a volunteer in our community, sometimes I could see the police sitting down and he will stop the cars checking those without nose masks.

Prince Boateng who happens to know him said he always doubted if he is really a policeman.

I said it , whenever I see him on his bike, the only question comes to mind “is he really a policeman “ but finally…upon all, he’s very serious all the time with the job. I think he should be employed so far as he did not commit any crime ….

Francisca Tandoh said this is what happens when people do not get the protocol to enlist into the service.

This is what happens when protocol doesn't permit us to get our dream work.

Tabiri Samuel says this is probably his source of living.

I understand him because this is what he will to get chop money because there is no job in the country if there is job he will not do this so our leaders help us fix the country

Kwaku Donkor says he should continue to work.

His face salf show he is not a policeman but a man who is hungry and has no work to do. I suggest IGP should just change the uniform for him and let him continue the work.

Bishop Samuel Ankapong PhD says he has passion for the job and should rather be recruited and trained.

The guy has passion for the job. He should just be recruited and trained for the job instead of keeping him in cells. Moreover, he decided to direct traffic instead of taking one one cedi like the employed ones are doing. ·

Recruitment will be based on merit

The Ministry of Interior has stated that this year's recruitment into the various security services will purely be based on merit.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 10, the Ministry said the “recruitment will be based on merit”.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, said the 11,000 Ghanaians that will be recruited into services will enhance security in the country.

Source: Yen Newspaper