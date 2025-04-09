Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and KiDi have shared snippets of their new song on Instagram

Gyakie and KiDi jammed to the new love song that has already become a trending sound on TikTok

Some social media users have congratulated the musicians for working together to promote Ghanaian music

Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Jackline Acheampong and Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly called KiDi, have collaborated on a new song.

The famous musicians have set the internet ablaze with a dance video ahead of the song release on April 10, 2025.

Ghanaian musician KiDi features Gyakie on his song. Photo credit: @kidimusic.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie looked gorgeous in a white long-sleeve mesh hoodie and short pleated skirt.

Gyakie wore a short pixie cut fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she turned heads with her unique dance moves.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate Gyakie wore stylish designer socks to complete her look.

Nana Acheampong's daughter Gyakie slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Mon Bebe hitmaker KiDi looked classy in a white singlet and denim jeans, styled with his signature black durag to add steeze to his look.

Both fashionista styled their look with expensive skirt chains and chains for jeans, respectively, to prove their high fashion sense and eagerness to set new fashion trends.

KiDi and Gyakie show off their dance moves

Some social media users have commented on KiDi and Gyakie's video, which was posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

original_maamecollection stated:

"Forget about what you guys wanted to bring… the photos alone worth enough….if I see stuffs like this on internet, 🛜 I can truly say there’s much love in the industry…❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

utvghanaonline stated:

"Wooooshhh!!! this Collabo too solid 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kwakuyoung6970 stated:

"Herrr see how the celebrities Dey mingle with my crush 😢🙆🏽."

its.samed_one stated:

"Simplicity is always golden. I love the Fritua sound in the background 🌟 🦌."

archangel.tilly stated:

"Something special is being cooked 🤭❤️."

Abenaticks stated:

"Ahh hw3 ne f3😂❤️🔥🔥Jacx and Dwamezy we can’t wait 🔥🔥."

starwanzy15 stated:

"Kidi you will hear from my lawyers😭."

dancegodlloyd stated:

"INCOMING BANGERRRRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

mo.hammedali11 stated:

"Romeo and Juliet 😍🔥🔥🔥."

_ohema_a stated:

"Song bird is sooo pretty."

akonnor._ stated:

"Nice combo 😍❤."

gab_bylee234 stated:

"Eiiii this guy 👏🔥🔥🔥."

The video of KiDi and Gyakie dancing is below:

KiDi attends Oxford Africa Business Forum

Ghanaian musician KiDi looked dapper in a custom-made suit and black leather shoes, which he wore to the high-profile Oxford Africa Business Alliance forum in Oxfordshire.

The style influencer turned heads with his stylish look as he exchanged pleasantries with academicians, creatives and high-profile personalities.

Check out the photos below:

KiDi graces the cover of EMY Magazine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian artists Gyakie and KiDi, who joined other celebrities to discuss their flourishing careers in the latest edition of the EMY Africa Magazine.

The young influencers, with distinctively varied skills, looked elegant in designer outfits that complemented their wonderful personality.

Several social media users commented on the stunning editorial images, which became popular on Instagram.

