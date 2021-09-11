The Ministry of Interior has stated that this year's recruitment into the various security services will purely be based on merit.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 10, the Ministry said the “recruitment will be based on merit”.

The Chief Director of the Ministry Adelaide Anno-Kumi said the 11,000 Ghanaians that will be recruited into services will enhance security in the country.

Police, Immigration, Fire service recruitment will be based purely on merit – Gov’t

Source: UGC

Anno Kumi said it will help address unemployment challenges in the country so that the youth of this country can be gainfully employed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He reiterated that the application would be done online, with no middlemen involved.

No NPP supporter will be selected

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Nurudeen Fuseini, revealed that the NPP will make sure members of the party will be included in the current recruitments.

He said the NPP will block the entry of people who are known for criticising the government and known supporters of the NDC.

Nurudeen encouraged members of the NPP to send in their applications to be considered.

He said they were going to disregard the due process and they are going to apply their set of party rules because they are in power.

“I have to be honest with you, for us as a party in the region, we will disregard the so-called due process, we are going to apply our set of party rules because we are in power,” he added.

Selections have been made for security services

The parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 elections on the ticket of the NDC, John Dumelo, has shared his concerns over the recent recruitment into the police and other services.

Dumelo shared his frustration on why it is not appropriate for government to charge money for forms to get people employed.

According to him, some of these job seekers do not even have the money that is being requested to purchase these forms.

Source: Yen