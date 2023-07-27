Tension has been building at Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West region after a housemaster was assaulted by a student

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school say they will leave campus unless the student is dismissed

The headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, has intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus, to calm down

Teachers at Upper West region-based Wa Technical School have been protesting what they say is an unprovoked attack on a housemaster by a student.

Tension has been building up in the school as teachers warn they will ditch invigilating duties unless the student who attacked the housemaster, Ishmail Musah Froko, is dismissed.

"All I saw was that he just bent down got up and used a stone to hit me...I felt pain and blood was oozing from my eye and nose too," Froko said.

How the housemaster was attacked

The attack happened at Hosue 2 Block on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, when, during a routine monitoring visit, the housemaster saw the unidentified student loitering about in clothes that flout the school's dress code.

Ishmail Musah Froko said the student became agitated by his firm directive to immediately return to his dormitory and dress properly.

The student allegedly got violent and hit the housemaster's right eye with a stone. Froko sustained severe injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The student who attacked the housemaster has been arrested and placed in the custody of the police.

Two of his friends who attacked other students who tried to restrain the boy who assaulted the housemaster have also been arrested and placed in police custody.

Headmaster prevails on teachers to back down on their threats

However, the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams has intervened and urged the protesting teachers to continue to deliver on their mandate.

Adams assured the teachers of their safety.

Some parents also stormed the school over the incident but Adams told them that the situation was under control.

He assured the concerned parents that the safety of their wards at the school was a high priority.

