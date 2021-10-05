A man who should have given up in his late 30's eventually succeeded as he got a job at 41 before earning big salaries

To achieve great success, the man who used to sleep in his vehicle had to teach himself some programming languages

Mixed reaction trailed his success story as many wondered how he was able to achieve all he did despite having one leg

A man known as Christopher on social media has shown that it is never too late for anyone to achieve success.

Going on social media, the man said that when he was 39 years old and homeless, he slept in his van.

A man's success story has inspired many on social media. Photo source: @instablog9ja

An amazing change

Two years afterwards, he got a tech job after teaching himself how to code. When he became 45, his job started paying him six sweet-figure salaries.

Christopher, therefore, advised people never to give up no matter what, saying what lies ahead is greater than they think.

See his post below:

When his motivating story was reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it got more than 600 comments at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

i_k_e_c_h_u_k_w_u_______ said:

"I don tell my mama na she go make me proud."

worldnightmareoladotun_ said:

"E no fit work for Nigeria here."

eniolajolade said:

"Una go believe this one abi? But if it's your brother's and sister's that comes here to say they started their business with one cup of rice while sleeping under the bridge... Una go say na lie."

sewue.se said:

"I want to achieve all these before 30 tho. Amen."

girllikeanangel said:

"Oh. We tech people are it. I just gotta learn more. I need my 6figures."

