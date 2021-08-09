Actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone for a third surgery

This follows her accident on the N1 Highway eight years ago with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was then her husband

Many people have sympathised with her and wished her well

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has stirred emotions with a new video talking about her third surgery.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown said she had to go see her doctors for the third time as her situation worsened.

She was involved in a near-fatal accident eight years ago on the N1 Highway with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend.

She suffered a severe injury on her left arm that got her bone fractured.

The situation necessitated surgery to replace her broken bones with metal for the arm to function, McBrown revealed.

The actress said she tripped and fell about two years ago that got the same arm hurt again.

That fall, she explained, affected the metal in her arms and this keeps bringing her pain sometimes.

Reaction:

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans and they have wished her well.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ohemaa_akosua_esther: “Eii the 3rd surgery this or??awwww asem oo.”

opqcollections: “Big Sis...you are healed in Jesus name.”

naomi.donkor: “God has already heal u in Jesus name.”

jewel_asmo34: “Wishing you quick recovery.”

hajias_inn: “The God that safe you from your accident that same God is going to heal you in Jesus name.”

mawuku_ebo: “Aaaaaaoooooo sorry Nana Ama. May God heal you divinely completely in Jesus mighty name Amen.”

sammy_highcourt: “You're fine and well in Jesus name.”

fredericknuetei: “Please get well soon.”

gina.ami: “Awww speedy recovery Nana Ama. We love you.”

phyllisnyarko5: “May God continue to be with you mama.”

One fan, Emma, however, said all McBrown said were not necessary for the camera:

emmannewsgh: “All these things are not necessary for camera..... Thank God for your life tho.”

Other fans also slammed Emma.

missn.kk: "@emmannewsgh Why is it not necessary? She’s public figure."

vik_boat: "@emmannewsgh y is it not necessary, people are saying she didn't attend her husband birthday party deliberately cuz they are having issues...this video has shut all her critics up...everything people go talk eeeiii boi."

quacypee: "@emmannewsgh If it’s not necessary just pass by wai…"

