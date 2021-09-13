Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the famous NSMQ moderator has been named as one of the faces of physics in the entire world

The list which was compiled by IOP Publishing had other esteemed scientists all over the world for their brilliant exploits in relation to physics

The ever beautiful Ghanaian professor also turned 52 on September 8, giving her two great reasons to be extremely happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The famous Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, recently turned 52 years old on September 8, 2021.

Just as she was celebrating the new age, the brilliant Ghanaian scientist was also named as one of ‘The many faces of physics’ by IOP Publishing.

IOP Publishing is a society-owned scientific publisher that provides impact, recognition, and value for the scientific community.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann: NSMQ Quiz Mistress Celebrates 52nd Birthday; Receives huge Honour Credit

Source: UGC

Prof Effah Kaufmann was listed alongside eleven other world-renowned scientists including Gladys West, Katherine G. Johnson, Flossie Wong-Staal, and Sylvester James Gates, Jr.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on Peacefmonline have it that the full-time lecturer of Ghana's premier university was the founder of the Biomedical Engineering department where she teaches.

She went on to serve as the head of the same department between 2006 and 2012, and between 2014 and 2016.

The brilliant quiz mistress is also the President of the Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers.

Sister of the quiz mistress who is another brilliant professional

In another story, Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah, the sister of Elsie Effah Kaufmann who is famous for being the quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz turned 50.

The beautiful lady celebrated her birthday with breathtaking pictures in which she was looking like a young lady who had just turned 25 years old.

Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah has been reported to be in the banking industry for 23 years, out of which she spent 15 years with UBA Ghana Limited.

The beautiful younger sister of Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann had her O’ Level education at Aburi Girls SHS, the same as her sister and her A’ Level education at Wesley Girls SHS.

Source: Yen