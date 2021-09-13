Famous NPP man, Chairman Wontumi, has recounted the days in school when he used to be an average student

In a video that was taken during an old school reunion, Wontumi mentioned that always, his position in class was last but 10

Fast forward, Chairman Wontumi owns several houses and cars, showing he is making it in life

Popular Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made an interesting revelation in a video that is being circulated on social media.

Antwi Boasiako was speaking during a meeting of old students at Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region when he recalled how he never rose above average in school.

In his own words, Chairman Wontumi said:

"I brought my Ferrari here today to motivate the current students at Prempeh College. When I was here, I was an average student. I was always last but 10 in class"

According to the wealthy man, what is taught in school is supposed to be practiced outside school and this is the wisdom a lot of students need to learn.

Social media reactions

The two-minute video which was intended to be inspirational also got a lot of rib-cracking reactions from Ghanaians.

Below were some reactions that were shared:

Kofi Frimpong said:

I remember when we was in Katanga eiii wontumi ade3n na wab)n saa

HisHoliness Menna Kutin mentioned:

Come and see one of Prempeh College's pride. Osaaaaay Snr Benghazi

Katakyie Stephen Addai indicated:

Snr Bengazy... The only inspirational PRECO boy...the rest.. Boi

Toronto's Osman Jr. opined:

He deserves to be the flag bearer after Nana Addo "The noise was big" I'm jux in love with that par

Watch the video below

Starting from being a cleaner

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the famous New Patriotic Party politician, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, narrated how he started out as a poor cleaner before making it.

In an interview with ZionFelix Entertainment News, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the organization's official YouTube channel, Chairman Wontumi indicated that life used to be extremely hard.

According to him, he was a cleaner in the UK when he decided against his father's wish that it was time to start a new life back in Ghana.

