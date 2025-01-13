Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei left many Nigerian actors in awe with his fluency in the Yoruba language known to Nigerians

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola shared the exciting video of him interacting with Nigerian actor Stan Nze in the behind-the-scene footage of Everybody Loves Jenifa

Many Nigerians were impressed with Prince David's fluency in Yoruba such that they applauded him in the comments

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola shared a lovely video of Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei speaking fluent Yoruba, a dialect known to be spoken by Nigerians.

Prince David Osei speaks Yoruba

Bisola took to her Instagram page to share a video of Prince David speaking fluent Yoruba on the behind-the-scenes movie set of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

In the caption, Bisola acknowledged that some of the Ghanaian and Nigerian cast members of the movie were in Ghana for a meet-and-greet with the fans and to screen the movie.

She noted that while that was ongoing, she would like to share a behind-the-scenes video from when they filmed the Everybody Loves Jenifa movie.

The former Big Brother Nigeria housemate noted that one thing that awed many of the Nigerian actors on set was Prince David's speaking of Yoruba.

"La Familiaaaaaaa, while the some of the #EverybodylovesJenifa cast is enjoying Ghana and the rest of us are here rolling our eyes at their stories, let me take you back to when @princedavidosei was speaking Yoruba fluently🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Sharing details about the conversation between Prince David and Nigerian actor Stan Nze, she noted that the Ghanaian actor took two years to learn the language.

Stan Nze was awestruck that he decided to start a conversation with the Ghanaian actor, as he expressed disbelief in his fluency in the Yoruba language.

(he learnt it in just 2yrs btw) and @stannze was not gonna be left behind 😂😂😂😂. #ELJthemovie is still showing nationwide fam, let’s get to 2Billion 💋💋💋💋"

Stan Nze reacts to the video

Stan Nze reacted to the video in the comment section, saying that Prince David impressed him with his fluency in Yoruba.

"Omo ehhh! @princedavidosei impress me o. Not even going to lie 🤓."

Reactions to Prince David Osei's Yoruba fluency

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to applaud Prince David Osei for spending two years learning the language and speaking it fluently.

Others also rated Stan Nze's Yoruba and questioned him why he was mixing the language with English.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Prince David speaking Yoruba fluently:

kingtosinx said:

"Ghanaian wey live for Lagos for just two years sabi Yoruba pass Stan wey live all him life. If you no get ear for language you no just get ni😂😂😂"

official_chyy said:

"See d muscle wey mazi dey use speak Yoruba 😂😂😂."

ogbolor said:

"This was a beautiful moment abeg 😂😂."

omowunmi_dada said:

"@iambisola You no Dey sleep? @stannze gbo Eke, @princedavidosei gbo Ede… ALL JOIN😂"

blessingjessicaobasi said:

@stannze you are doing well my student 😂😂😂

jesus_beiibyy25 said:

"Aunty Funke should give him a Yoruba movie role next time 😂in her next movie project."

Brain Jotter speaks Twi fluently

YEN.com.gh reported that Brain Jotter, a Nigerian comedian and skit maker, was in Ghana for a stage play with Ghanaian comedians Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, and other stars.

The Nigerian skit maker left many people in awe when he effortlessly spoke Twi while introducing himself to his Ghanaian fans in a promotional interview,

His lingual prowess impressed many Ghanaians on social media, who applauded him and admired his love for the Ghanaian culture.

