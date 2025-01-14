A young Ghanaian man, known as King Kwesi, has been spotted in the marriage market in China

In a video, King Kwesi explained that he was in the market to try his luck at finding a wife for himself

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views

A single Ghanaian man has visited the marriage market in China to explore the possibility of finding a wife.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young man, known as King Kwesi, was seen taking a stroll inside the largest marriage market in the world.

A Ghanaian man visits China's marriage market to find a wife. Photo credit: @kingkwesi_25/TikTok.

Aside from the young Ghanaian man, there were many other Chinese nationals who had also visited the market to find love.

"The marriage market is part of the Chinese culture that I'm so happy to explore," he said.

King Kwesi indicated in the caption of the video that he was at the market to find a wife.

The purpose of the Chinese marriage market

According to a Chinese man, the marriage market is the place where parents of unmarried adults gather to find spouses for their children.

The parents advertise their single adult children on a piece of paper at the marriage market, held at People's Park in Shanghai, the biggest city in China.

The advertised piece of paper contains information such as date of birth, height, job, income, education, family values, Chinese zodiac sign, and personality of the bachelor or spinster.

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the piece of paper, which was hung up on long strings among other parents' advertisements for their children.

Speaking to King Kwesi, the Chinese man, however, explained that the possibility of finding the right match was very limited.

"It's possible to find a wife here, but the success is very little," he said.

Ghanaians react to King Kwesi's video

A section of Ghanaians who came across King Kwesi's video were surprised to learn of the existence of a physical marriage market.

Many of them thronged the comment section to share their views on the trending TikTok video, which had raked in over 14k likes and 759 comments in 22 hours.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Dyna said:

"We need such in Ghana and Africa, Marriage Market."

@PusTa replied:

"You forget date rush."

@osudua also said:

"If we have this market in Nigeria people will marry every week."

@trust nobody commented:

"I think I will go to China to get a husband in the market."

@Elder one also commented:

"I think a politician should come up with this policy in Ghana, to establish a marriage and friendship market, but here com nc y3 too much."

Ghanaian man turns celebrity in China

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man became the centre of attention in China, with many Chinese nationals rushing to talk to him.

According to narrations in a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian man was the first black person the Chinese nationals had seen in real life for the first time.

The Chinese people engaged the black man in several conversations, asking where he came from and a host of other interesting questions.

