Amanda Clinton believes a new Attorney General must focus on building public trust and enhancing operational efficiency

Dominic Ayine is President John Mahama's nominee for the Attorney General and minister of justice position

Clinton believes Ayine is well-qualified to meet some of her critical expectations for the Attorney General

Lawyer and analyst Amanda Clinton wants the prospective Attorney General Dominic Ayine to focus on building public trust and enhancing operational efficiency.

Clinton expects the new Attorney General, who will double as the minister of justice, to strengthen the justice delivery system, combat corruption, and ensure that Ghana’s legal framework supports sustainable economic development.

Amanda Clinton says building public trust is a priority of a new Attorney General.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, she noted that Ayine was undoubtedly well-qualified to meet some of her critical expectations.

“He also has international exposure which is vital to this role since he specialised in International Economic Law and later earned a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) degree from Stanford Law School."

“He has also expressed a commitment to enhancing access to justice, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable populations.”

Ayine would be taking over from Attorney General Godfred Dame, who is faced heavy criticism for his handling of judgment debts and questionable ethics in the course of handling a sensitive prosecution.

"For instance, the seizure of Regina House in London by Trafigura due to unpaid judgment debts highlights the severe financial and diplomatic repercussions of such debts," Clinton noted.

What kind of Attorney General does Ghana need?

Clinton posited that Ghana needs an Attorney General who made their name even without politics but brought their insight and impact to a national stage not because of being a politician but because of their nuanced legal views that people listen to whether they are politicians or not.

She said she expected Mahama's first Attorney General pick to be someone who managed high-profile cases, excelled in international arbitration, and blended bold advocacy with effective policy-making. I honestly would have expected to see more of this from Mahama’s pick for Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

This notwithstanding, Clinton said there was no doing Ayine, who had been a seasoned politician and lawyer for many years.

Ayine is a lawyer with thirty years of experience. He previously served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice and is the founding partner of Ayini & Partners Law Offices.

He holds a Ph.D in law from Stanford University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana. He has also lectured at the University of Ghana Law School for many years.

“Hopefully, Ayine will rise to that challenge and, if not, be replaced by someone who can, for that is what Ghana needs.”

Ayine will be vetted by Parliament's appointment committee later on January 13.

Mahama's bid for a legacy presidency

YEN.com.gh reported that Clinton met the first batch of President John Mahama’s ministerial appointments with some concern.

Clinton explained that appointing some familiar names may undermine Mahama's bid to really leave a lasting legacy.

Mahama's first batch of nominees features Ayine, Cassiel Ato Forson and John Jinapor, all of who served under the executive in his first term as president.

