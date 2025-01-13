Popular TikTok couple Sexyvida and Gomez have opened up about their marriage on the Delay Show

In an online video, the couple gave insights into their love life, benefits of their union and other matters

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some commended Gomez while others expressed doubt over his love for Gomez

Popular Ghanaian TikTok couple Sexyvida and Gomez have warmed hearts on social media after opening up about their marriage.

During an interaction with Delay on her show, the couple opened up about the genesis of their love life, which has now transformed into a beautiful marriage.

Vida and Gomez open up about their marriage on the Delay Show. Image source: The Delay Show

The two met when Vida returned from abroad and was seeking a bodyguard. A friend introduced him to her, and he took on the role of her bodyguard for a while. During that period, Vida realised she had a thing for Gomez.

They started talking and later dated, although Gomez was a married man. Later, Gomez betrayed his wife by divorcing her and marrying Vida.

On the Delay Show, Gomez clarified why he made such a move. In the interview, Gomez noted that he expected his former wife to present herself in a certain way, but she didn't.

He said that her dressing was a turn-off for him, and despite several attempts to change her to suit her taste, she wouldn't budge. This, according to him, largely influenced his decision to marry Vida.

Regardless of this explanation, rumour has it that Gomez married Vida because of her wealth.

Why Ghanaians say Gomez married for money

Earlier, Vida revealed that she funded their wedding instead of Gomez taking up that responsibility according to Ghanaian culture.

Additionally, Vida has been sending a chunk of her earnings to Gomez. During the interview with Delay, Vida stated that she sends the young man a monthly stipend of GH¢21.7K.

In addition to this amount, Vida has purchased a plush VW Toureg vehicle for him and has willed some of her properties in Ghana to him through his brother.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Vida and Gomez's comments

Netizens who saw the video of Sexyvida and Gomez speaking about their marriage expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some said Gomez was a lucky man, others criticised him.

