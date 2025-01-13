Sarkodie's collaboration with Kweku Flick, Messiah, has sparked an unofficial challenge among some of Ghana's renowned choreographers

Dancegod Lloyd's submission has gone viral, making him a target for significant negative reviews

The dancer has shared his reaction to the backlash he has received since he shared the video

Ghanaian choreographer and former member of the DWP Academy, Dancegod Lloyd, has stoked a frenzy on social media with a recent dance routine he shared with fans.

Dancegod Lloyd goes viral after dancing to Sarkodie's song. Photo source: Dancegodlloyd/Instagram

In the video, the renowned choreographer showcased his dance moves to Sarkodie's trending collaboration with Kweku Flick, Messiah, released moments before the rapper's annual concert, Rapperholic, last year.

The dancer is behind viral dance trends, including King Promise's Terminator which skyrocketed the song's fortunes, making it one of the Afrobeats' most successful global hits.

While the dancer has been hailed in the past for his dance steps, his submission for Sarkodie's Messiah was met with heavy backlash.

The video, which has garnered nearly a million hits on X, came with endless negative reviews criticising the DWP Academy co-founder and comparisons to other dancers.

Dancegod Lloyd reacts to negative reviews

Dancegod Lloyd seemed unperturbed by the scores of negative reviews after his video went viral, especially considering that both Sarkodie and Kweku Flick rallied behind him.

Several hours after sharing the video, Dancegod Lloyd shared his reaction to the backlash with a cheeky reply saying, "Twitter Boys, Haha."

The dancer is not new to hostility on the X, formerly the Twitter platform. Last year, his name appeared in trends after some X users criticised him for wrongly using the Stop Galamsey Now hashtag.

Dancegod Lloyd stirs negative reactions online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the negative comments following Dancegod Lloyd's video.

@EfoKorkuMensah said:

"Choreography makes dances look better, which is why Lloyd’s moves usually shine. But this time, he seemed average. Most dancers struggle with freestyling, and only a few with “killer moves”make it impressive. For storytelling, I’d pick Juvenile over Lloyd."

@NezerBlogs wrote:

"How can Kumasi people can be compared to Accra guys. Kumasi fo) what at all are they good at? If not bragging what else tsw."

@KojofxBouncer remarked:

"Juvenile does it best but it's win for Dancegod. Dancegod took it as far as 1:01 But Juvenile did only."

@JayJanika noted:

"This isn’t fair on Lloyd 😂, this is Juvenile’s field o,back in school (ss) he killed all the gospel songs( especially Akoko Abon by Diana Asamoah), gospel storytelling (break dance) = Juvenile. Dancegod be latest guy, fantastic dancer, but if u give them any gospel tune,Juvenile never go carry last. If u want make Juvenile fold, play Lomo Lomo 😂😂."

Asamoah Gyan seen jamming after recent outbursts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan had been spotted heartily dancing to Kojo Blak's new song, Excellent, featuring Kelvynboy.

The former footballer obsessed over the new track, which has gained massive appeal partly thanks to Dancegod Lloyd's viral dance challenge.

Asamoah Gyan's video came a few days after his outbursts about some ill-intentioned fellows within the football industry who sought to tarnish his image, leading to the frenzy surrounding his captaincy tussle with Dede Ayew.

