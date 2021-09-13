Fans of a club in the Western Region carried their players on the pitch to avoid Black Magic

VRA Youngsters entered the park on the back of their fans before the middle league game against Eleven Wise

The team still lost the game to the former Ghana Premier League side

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Division two club, VRA Youngsters, had their players carried on the back of their fans before entering the park for their game against Eleven Wise.

The team used the unorthodox style to get on to the pitch just to avoid black magic, which had been alleged to the club, right before the start of the match.

In a video posted on Twitter by Happy FM Sports hosts Ohene Bampoe Brenya, sighted by YEN.com.gh, eleven fans carried the starting eleven onto the pitch.

Fans carry players of division two side to avoid 'juju' still lost match; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @obbampoegh @Sekondi11WiseFC

Source: Twitter

"Players of VRA Yongsters, a division two club based in the Shama District of WR were carried to the field by supporters claiming they were avoiding Juju against against Sekondi Eleven Wise Fc. After all of these scenes they still lost 3-0 to Sekondi Eleven Wise FC." wrote Ohene Bampoe on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite going through the ordeal of getting the players on the back of fans, the team still lost the match 3-0 to Sekondi Eleven Wise.

The middle league match was keenly contested as winner edge close to promotion to the division one league.

Sekondi Eleven Wise is in the same group as Goviva FC, Future stars and VRA Yungsters.

Sekondi Eleven Wise, used to be a powerhouse in Ghanaian football but poor management has seen them dropped to the lower tiers in the past decade.

The Western based club is working it's way back to the topflight and a return to the Division means they have the chance to fight for premier league promotion next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has marked his long awaited debut for Qatari giants, Al Sadd, after featuring in their opening day victory over Al Sailiya.

The 31-year-old joined the QNB Stars League champions in the summer transfer window after leaving English Championship side, Swansea City.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration, and expressed excitement on Twitter after earning a win on his debut.

Source: Yen