Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be working with a new manager at West Ham

The London club have sacked former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui after a tough first half to the season

Several coaches, including ex-AC Milan trainer Paolo Fonseca, have emerged as replacements for Lopetegui

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be working with a new coach at West Ham United following the sacking of Spanish trainer Julen Lopetegui.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager was sacked after the Hammers' poor campaign in the 2024/25 season.

Lopetegui replaced Moyes last summer after the London club and the ex-Manchester United trainer agreed to mutually part ways.

A statement on West Ham's website read: "West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the Club.

"The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the Club’s ambitions and the Club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.

"The Club can confirm that Assistant Head Coach Pablo Sanz, Head of Performance Oscar Caro, Head Analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, Fitness Coach Borja De Alba and Technical Coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

"The Board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future. The process of appointing a replacement is underway."

Under Lopetegui, Kudus scored three Premier League goals and added an assist to his 15 appearances, per Transfermarkt. The Ghanaian attacking midfielder joined the London club in the summer of 2023 from Ajax Amsterdam.

The coach Kudus could work with

With Lopetegui gone, West Ham are already looking for his replacement with managers tipped to take over.

Former AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca has emerged as one of the targets for the London club. Fonseca was sacked a week ago following a torrid run with the Italian giants. However, the former Inter and Parma player could make a quick return to management.

Christopher Galtier, who managed Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and a star-studded PSG side is one of the contenders for the West Ham job. Galtier is currently the manager of Al Duhail in Qatar, but a deal to bring him to England is imminent. He won the league and Super Cup with PSG during his time with the club.

Another name on the list is former Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter. Potter has rich Premier League experience, having managed Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea. The English manager has been available since leaving his role as the Blues coach.

Kudus is expected to excel under any of the aforementioned coaches should West Ham appoint a new manager in January.

