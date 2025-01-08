John Dumelo's wife impressed many Ghanaians with her interview at the recently held inauguration ceremony

The lawyer brilliantly acknowledged her husband's new status and future as an MP

Scores of fans expressed their admiration for the MP's wife who is bent on lightening her husband's load

The new first lady of lady of Ayawaso West is ready to embrace the challenges of being an MP's wife.

Mrs Dumelo opened up about her new task at the inauguration ceremony held on January 7 to officially outdoor Ghana's new president John Dramani Mahama.

The ceremony brought several dignitaries across the globe to witness the new chapter in Ghana's political history as Mahama became the forst president to deputised by a female. In an interview granted at the ceremony, which was attended Mrs Dumelo, she weighed in om the task ahead of her husband. The actor turned politician was sworn in as the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon moments before Mahama's ceremony. According to Mrs Dumelo, she has a knack for issues pertaining to woen and children.

Fans react to John DUmelo's wife's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to

Sammy Gyamfi leaves wife behind

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamafi and his wife's arrival at John Mahama's inauguration ceremony on January 7 had attracted significant criticism.

The National Democratic Congress' National Communications Officer held his wife's hand at the entrance of Black Star Square but left her behind and walked ahead of her while speaking to the media.

This gesture sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians disapproving of his actions.

