The Black Star's coach, Chris Hughton has handed a late call-up to Medeama Sporting Club's Fatawu Hamidu

The left-back will replace Baba Rahman who is injured and needs medical attention and has left the team

The footballer who plies his trade in Ghana will play in the friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday

Fatawu Hamidu, a left-back for Medeama Sporting Club, has been called up to the Black Stars team to fill in for the injured Baba Rahman.

The Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton handed Fatawu Hamidu a late call-up ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars technical team saw the promising defender's impressive performances for the betpawa Premier League Champions and gave him his first call-up to fill in for Gideon Mensah when the former Chelsea player was unavailable.

A collage of Fatawu Hamidu and Baba Rahman Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The team travelled to Accra, the nation's capital, following the Central African Republic game to begin preparing for the friendly encounter against Liberia. The team will have the chance to capitalize on this match to keep their unity and momentum going forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Black Stars have a busy schedule in the near future, with two highly anticipated friendlies against the United States and Mexico scheduled for October.

After the two important friendlies, Chris Hughton and his team will turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will begin in November.

Michael Essien produces two goals in legends game

On September 9, 2023, in a legends match versus Bayern, former Ghanaian international Michael Essien displayed his enduring talent for the game with two outstanding goals for Chelsea. The outcome was a convincing 4-0 victory for Chelsea.

Essien made a fantastic pass once, and then he scored a header that the goalkeeper couldn't stop in another.

Viral Video: Relatives of Inaki Williams Express Concerns About His Usage in Black Stars

In another instance, two people are seen in a widely shared video criticizing Inaki Williams' performance for Ghana.

The forward's relatives are heard complaining that the Black Stars' players aren't giving him the ball in the spots where he performs best.

Online debates have been sparked by the video, and many internet users have agreed with their remarks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh