An old video of the time Nana Agradaa and Rev Owusu Bempahe were friends has resurfaced

The video showed Agradaa paying a courtesy call on the man of God after she gave her life to Christ

Rev Owusu Bempah and 4 others have been remanded into police custody after the former stormed the latter's house

A throwback video showing the time founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Nana Agradaa were friends has resurfaced online.

In the video, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, was being introduced to the church members by Rev Owusu-Bempah.

The man of God was heard admonishing his church members not to judge Agradaa over her past life but rather welcome her with open arms into the body of Christ.

Throwback video of when Agradaa stormed Owusu-Bempah's church pops up. Source: Instagram/Akonkonsafuor

Source: Instagram

He said he was proud of Agradaa for turning over a new leaf and doing away with her traditional worship to fellowship with Christians.

Owusu-Bempah went ahead to indicate that Agradaa was going on tour in other churches to also fellowship with them.

The video has popped up following the arrest and detention of Rev Owusu-Bempah and some four others over an altercation they had with Agradaa.

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has been denied bail and remanded into police custody after they went for a brief court hearing.

The man of God and four others Mensah Ofori, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

The five of them threatened to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, when they stormed her residence.

The accused persons have been remanded into Police custody to reappear on September 20.

Earlier reports stated that Owusu-Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his church premises at Odorkor.

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa were close a while ago but have fallen out since the latter's repentance.

The fallout saw Agradaa and Owusu Bempah throwing invectives at each other on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh