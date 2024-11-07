A video of a Ghanaian man expressing his displeasure over the cost of electricity in Ghana has surfaced

In the viral video, the young man noted that he purchased over GH¢400 worth of electricity within a month

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some Ghanaians sharing in his plight

A young Ghanaian man has triggered an online conversation after posting a video lamenting the country's high electricity costs.

Venting his spleen, he noted that the cost had become unbearable, stating that he had spent over GH¢400 on the commodity in just a week.

He blamed the development on the new meters recently installed by ECG, which he said consumed a lot of electricity.

In the video, she showed the receipts of the prepaid credit he had recently purchased. The details indicated that he spent between GH¢100 and GH¢150 cedis on electricity within three days.

He noted that the development was draining his pocket.

Netizens express similar grievances

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressed similar grievances. Many shared similar experiences in the comment section.

@Jessyperkis wrote:

"I buy 200gh every 30-48hrs. Anytime am about to use the washing machine then I make sad for myself cos I have to buy 400gh. The ECG is just ripping us no matter what you use."

@georgeeSpikey wrote:

"Try buying in bulk and see how it goes. I work from home in a 2 bedroom, 2 ACs, fridge, washing machine, treadmill, pressure washer, water pump machine etc, still using this from last month. Also purchase electronics with at least “3 star ratings and above”.

@admheartwill wrote:

"Majority of us don’t consider the power rating of the appliances we have. A lot also keep AC on 24/7 with a lot of their electrical sockets and items on 24/7. Tariff is high no doubt."

@PmStar0 wrote:

"If you do illegal wey them come catch you , Them go cut am then talk plus dem until them take 200-300gh .. As soon as they leave then you call your connection guy make he come connect give you again ..Sekof before dem go come your house again unless 3-4 months time."

PURC reduces electricity tariffs by 6.56%

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier this year that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) had announced a reduction in electricity tariffs.

The commission indicated that the tariff reduction of 6.56% will benefit a section of residential consumers.

