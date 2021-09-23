Twene Jonas finally breaks silence from his 'hideout' following Adorye's claims

Twene Jonas has broken his silence after claims went flying round about him on social media

The social media sensation posted a photo of himself indicating that he was enjoying life

NPP stalwart Hopeson Adorye made some claims about Jonas in an earlier video stating that the "glass nkoaa" crooner had lost his job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has made a post on social media following claims that he had lost his job in USA among other things.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh. Twene Jonas indicated that he was still enjoying himself in his "heaven om earth".

The "Hw3 fom" crooner was seen in a photo flaunting an iPhone believed to be the latest model of the flagship phone which was released some days ago.

Twene Jonas finally breaks silence from his 'hideout' after deportation claims by Adorye. Source: Instagram/Twene Jonas

Source: Instagram

He was seen drinking what looked like juice he had ordered from a restaurant while flaunting the mobile phone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, Twene Jonas captioned it: "I attribute my success to this: I never gave up or took any excuse. I'm experiencing my new iphone 13 pro max! Life is good in Heaven on Earth Didi free smoothie Glass Nkoaa Hw3 fomm We run the city"

Twene Jonas post follows some claims that were made yesterday by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye was spotted in a video giving progress report on social media sensation Twene Jonas and why he is currently 'missing' online.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hopeson Adorye indicated that he was currently in the USA on a mission concerning Twene Jonas.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart indicated that he went to Jonas' place of work where he is in the car park department.

According to Adorye, Twene Jonas had been fired by his employers because they discovered he was working with fake documents.

He went on to add that Twene Jonas had been taken in by a pastor who was allowing the outspoken Ghanaian to 'perch' in his hall.

Hopeson Adorye added that Twene Jonas was currently in hiding following his unemployment and was afraid to go home.

Source: Yen.com.gh