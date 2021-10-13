The new beef in the Ghana entertainment industry is between Adu Sarfowah and Nana Tonardo

In a number of videos, Adu Sarfowah has taken swipes as Tonardo calling him all sorts of names

The beef is believed to have started after Tonardo commented on Sarfowah's recent rant online

Ghana's entertainment industry is currently witnessing a hot beef between actress and TV host Adu Sarforwah and brand influencer Nana Tonardo known in real life as Emil Wood.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Adu Sarfowah was seen in an angry fit making allegations against Nana Tonardo following their misunderstanding.

According to Adu Sarfowah, Tonardo's dad passed away in a church in Tema due to Tonardo's way of life.

Adu Sarfowah and Nana Tonardo beef. Source: Instagram: @globaladusarfowah, @kingnanatonardo1

Source: Instagram

Sarfowah compared Nana Tonardo to Nigerian star Bobrisky and said the latter was living the best life imaginable while Tonardo was wallowing in poverty.

Among spewing many other unprintable words, Adu Sarfowah said Nana Tornado could be recreated with just her leg.

Adu Sarfowah rubbished Nana Tonardo's comments linking her to spending some time in police cells over her rant in the past few days.

The current beef stems out of comments made by Nana Tonardo during a live TV show on Accra-based Onua TV hosted by Mona Gucci.

Source: Yen.com.gh