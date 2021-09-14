A local mom has social media users going gaga over a few cute then-and-now snaps with her son

The adoptive mom adopted her child at just 22 years old, which is really young to be adopting, however it seems the pair could not be happier

Mzansi shared their reactions to the heartfelt post, with most people of the opinion that the young lady is exceptionally special to take on a child at such an age

An American mom has inspired social media users after sharing a few adorable snaps of herself and her adoptive son. The young mom adopted her child at just 22 years old and three years later the pair seem as happy as ever.

This yummy mummy adopted a son at just 22 years old. She shared some adorable throwback snaps with her child. Images: @_dmarien/Twitter

, Twitter user @_dmarien shared the sweet pictures. Amazingly, the mom and son are only 10 years apart!

"My oh my how we’ve grown; adopting you was the best decision I ever made. I love you to the moon and back," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Curious social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. Many could not believe a person so young was legally allowed to adopt. Others commended the now-25-year-old for making room in her life for another person, especially since so many of us are still trying to figure life out at that age.

Check out some more of the heartwarming comments below:

@KWilliams9219 said:

"What’s wild is he has your smile in a crazy way. It’s like your love for him and his for you reflects in each other. Your family is beautiful."

@Leon_Moon_ said:

"22 ?? Woah that's so cool! I didn't know you could adopt so young... Idk if I would be able to support a kid at 22, but that's super cool still!"

@NightmarishlyAj said:

"The way I just cried. You’re such an amazing woman to take on something so monumental at 22! The love in these pics is just... This just gives me reassurance about wanting to adopt an older child in the future."

@CCrexa said:

@Toscano_SS lready in his life before you adopted if you don’t mind me asking? I’d love to adopt one day and I didn’t know they allowed younger people to adopt!?"

@Toscano_SS said:

"This is beautiful, this is kindness at 100%."

@katacosta_ said:

"The fact that you adopted him when you was only 22 makes this even more beautiful. God bless your soul!"

Stepdad gets emotional in video of 18-year-old stepson's unofficial adoption

In related news, YEN News previously reported that an 18-year-old boy identified as Gavin has surprised his stepdad, Chris, with an unofficial adoption ceremony.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @nowthisnews, the adoptive father could be seen getting emotional as the person officiating the adoption ceremony readout Gavin's mum's statement.

Gavin's mum, Lyndsey, noted that her son couldn't have asked for a better father, adding that Chris has been the one in his life since he was four.

The statement read in part:

"They say that love is thicker than water. But I know that isn't true. Because my son couldn't ask for a better dad."

According to Lyndsey, Chris taught her son how to lay the bed and both have gone to concerts together and enjoyed family holidays. Lyndsey said Chris, who recently turned 43 took her son to his primary and secondary schools.

Scottish law couldn't stop them

Since Gavin could no longer be legally adopted under Scottish law because he is already an adult, the teenager and his mum planned the unofficial adoption on Chris' 43rd birthday.

Both Gavin and Chris exchanged vows as they were joined together as father and son. They could be seen in the adorable video hugging each other tightly.

Social media reacts

An Instagram user with the handle @elodiedeemusic said:

"So I’m just wondering… my eyes are swimming for some reason…"

@maddybow commented:

"This is just beautiful."

@kayelynn_renea wrote:

"Anyone else in tears."

@ayisha_chique commented:

"Best Story of the day, I love stories like this. Beautiful."

@c_i_tohjah wrote:

"Note to self: do not watch these videos while waiting for your lunch at your job’s cafeteria."

