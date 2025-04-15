A European man living in Ghana has advised African youths against relocating abroad for greener pastures

The man, originally from Denmark, said many young people had offered him large sums to help them move to Europe

He argued that life in Europe is not as easy as perceived and urged Africans to invest in businesses locally instead

A European man living in Ghana has taken to social media to advise African youths against relocating abroad in search of greener pastures.

According to the man, life in Europe is not as rosy as many Africans have been led to believe, and it would be a grave mistake for anyone to spend their hard-earned money relocating there.

A European man living in Ghana advises Africans against relocating abroad.

Source: Twitter

In a TikTok video circulating on social media, the white man stated that several young people had offered him large sums of money to help them relocate abroad.

The unidentified European man suggested that Africa is a better place to live and earn money than Europe.

"Ever since I came to Africa, many Africans have come to me and said they would pay me thousands of dollars for me to help them go to Europe. I haven't helped a single person, and I'm not going to. Ask yourself, if Europe is so fantastic, why am I here? Does that make sense? If my own place is so fantastic, why would I be here?" he asked.

He further questioned why Africans would prefer travelling to Europe to seek a better life when they could stay in Africa and build the continent.

"If you have thousands of dollars that you want to give to me to help you go there, why don't you use that money to set up a business here in Africa?" he further asked.

Watch the video below:

European man's video sparks social media reactions

The European man's video has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@DarkoSamuel15 said:

"Africa better pass Europe? Africa be some paradise give you? We dey bab say Africa dey improve , but make nobody lie you say Europe no get better roads, opportunities, and even Wi-Fi wey dey work! Europe still get better systems. So, if you like, make you stay here, but no try to confuse us—we go keep wanna passports ready in case opportunities show up!"

@Nanakayanfield also said:

"When there are so many countries to travel to, we don't stay in 1 place to accumulate shame/disgrace. By Amakye Dede."

@MarvinWusu commented:

"Massa Europe is better than Africa, this will never stop my pursuit to travel."

Ghanaian man expresses desire to return home after living in Germany for 32 years.

Source: TikTok

Germany-based Ghanaian complains about life abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Germany-based Ghanaian man took to social media to complain about the difficult life abroad.

According to the man, who had been away for 32 years, he was tired of the abroad and wished to return to Ghana.

However, he said he was being held back because of his children, who he claimed were too young to be left on their own.

Source: YEN.com.gh