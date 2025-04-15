A video of a policeman reacting to the death of his two colleagues in Binduri, in the wake of the ongoing Bawku conflict, has left many people sad

The young man, who was overcome with sorrow, prayed to God to protect soldiers in the performance of their duties

Netizens who shared their views on the video consoled the Ghana Police Service and the families of the late police officers over their loss

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A police officer has got many people emotional after reacting to the demise of his colleague officers who lost their lives in Binduri.

The two officers, identified as Kwofie and Rockson, were reportedly killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region on Sunday, April 13.

A police officer eulogises two of his colleagues who died in Binduri. Photo credit: @freshkhid08/TikTok, /@stephenatubiga4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, the young man posted a video with the photos of the two late officers who were killed by an unknown person.

Looking visibly sad, the young man, who was dressed in his police uniform, sang a sorrowful song as he mourned the passing of his two colleagues.

In the caption of the video, he prayed to God to protect police officers in the performance of their duties as he opened up about the problems facing them.

"Dear Lord remember us, because our enemies are after us",

He also bid farewell to the late police officers and expressed pain that officers would be killed by the very people they had been sent to protect.

"Mandos may your soul rest in perfect peace. You fought had for Bawku but that same people killed you."

A Ghanaian lady weeps over the demise of two Police officers in Binduri. Photo credit: @upper.east.goddess/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is on a manhunt for the robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

The statement said the officers were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed and killed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The Ghana Police Service expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public that it is working to apprehend the attackers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians mourn the passing of policemen

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video mourned the passing of the two police officers..

Watch the video below:

Reactions to policeman concerns

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video mourned the demise of the two police officers.

Kwaku Barcelona indicated:

"God is in control my brother!"

Vhilanzy Bheb opined:

"My dear, always choose urself first. not everything is worth dying for . this too much for u guys. the people u are protecting are the same people killing u."

KARMA wrote:

"This has nothing to do with Police......the Bawku case is a war ooooo."

Abigail stated:

"Government should redraw all security personnels from Bawku they are our husbands, brothers and families oooh,so sad hmmm,"

Mike Don stated:

"So will Manama ask his appointed IGP for accountability, ? as he asked Dampare to accountable for the people died at the pooling station,"

KARMA replied:

"This has nothing to do with Police......the Bawku case is a war ooooo.."

Twene Jonas slams Yohuno and Dampare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular social media commentator Twene Jonas had slammed President John Dramani Mahama and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

He called out the duo over the ongoing conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Twene Jonas called for former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to be reinstated in his former role immediately to ensure peace in Bawku.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh