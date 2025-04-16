A supercomputer has delivered a fresh update on Real Madrid’s chances ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown against Arsenal.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

With a mountain to climb at the Santiago Bernabéu, Los Blancos must produce one of the greatest turnarounds in European history to keep their 15th Champions League title hopes alive.

Supercomputer Predicts Real Madrid’s Odds of Miraculous Comeback vs Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were stunned in the first leg, falling to a crushing 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium thanks to two sensational Declan Rice free kicks and a clinical finish from Mikel Merino.

Now, the reigning champions find themselves staring down the barrel, needing a remontada of epic proportions to reach the semi-finals.

According to a report from L’Équipe, Real Madrid’s chances of progressing stood at a bleak 4%.

However, Opta Analyst has since revealed that their qualification probability has increased by 125%, offering a slight glimmer of hope for the Spanish giants. Despite this statistical bump, the odds remain heavily in Arsenal’s favour.

Still, Real Madrid have never been a side to be counted out—especially on European nights under the lights at the Bernabéu.

Their rich history of comeback victories and unparalleled big-game mentality could once again come into play as they seek to overturn the deficit and write another chapter in their storied Champions League legacy.

Supercomputer rates re quarter-finalists

Before the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid was the favourite to retain their European crown, given their performances and pedigree in the competition.

After their 3-0 loss to Arsenal on April 8, however, Opta's supercomputer has painted an entirely different picture of how the semi-finals could look - and it's bad news for Los Blancos.

The supercomputer picked the four semi-finalists for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

The prediction analytics model favoured Arsenal to go all the way in the elite European competition.

Barcelona follows closely in second in the supercomputer's predictions, boasting an 80% chance to edge past Borussia Dortmund, last year’s losing finalists.

Serie A title holders Inter Milan, fresh off a first-leg win over Bayern Munich, are tipped with an 82.4% probability of progressing.

Vinicius warns of resurgence against Partey's Arsenal

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr warned Arsenal ahead of their Champions League second-leg tie in Madrid.

The 24-year-old had a quiet outing as the Gunners outclassed the Spanish giants in the first encounter, but said their comeback would be fierce.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh