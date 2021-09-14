1st video of Zionfelix and Minalyn's daughter pops up online; fans react

A video of Zionfelix and Minalyn's baby girl has landed on social media

The little princess was seen laying in her cot in what looked like a bedroom

Zionfelix and Minalyn Touch welcomed their first baby almost a month ago

The first video of Adepa, the daughter of popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, known in real life as Felix Adomako and Mina Lawal of Minalyn Touch fame, has popped up online.

In the video, the baby was seen laying in a huge baby cot surrounded by cosy-looking pillows and duvets.

At the side of the cot lay an open Bible which was probably being read by someone before the video was taken.

The video however did not show the face of the little baby as a pink teddy bear covered that part of the baby's body.

However, Baby Adepa's cute arm looking very fair like the mother's complexion showed in the video.

After posting the video, the Instagram handle of Adepa captioned it with some emojis and the hashtag, "#babypax2021".

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh