Michy, in a video, sang Shatta Wale's popular song Low Tempo which features her while selling by the roadside

The actress was aided by patrons of her fruit juice business who excitedly sang with her, which subsequently excited social media users

Michy, who has a child with Shatta Wale, was in a relationship with the dancehall artist for years before their split, and to many people, her singing the song meant there was no bad blood between the two

Ghanaian actress and singer Michy has gone viral after a video of her singing her ex-fiancé Shatta Wale's Low Tempo surfaced online. The video was taken while she was selling fruit juice by the roadside.

In the video, Michy joyfully sang as she served customers. Some of the people around her joined in, singing along with excitement. The clip pleased social media users, with many praising her positive energy despite her past with Shatta Wale.

Michy and Shatta Wale were in a relationship for years and have a son together. Their breakup was highly public and caused a lot of drama online. Michy has said in several interviews that the relationship took a toll on her, even though she learned a lot from it.

She once described their time together as a waste of her youth. According to her, she wished she had listened to her mother’s warnings before getting deeply involved. She admitted that the relationship helped her grow, but she also said it came with regrets.

In an interview, Michy explained that the public nature of their breakup made things worse. She said she gained weight during that time and struggled emotionally, but she said God helped her get through it.

Shatta Wale also spoke about the breakup. He said he truly loved Michy and did not want to leave her. However, he felt she did not appreciate the things he did for her while they were together.

Michy singing Shatta Wale's song warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Vice King said:

"The right queen 👑 behind Nii but ahumasuo nti see."

Romantic Sharon commented:

"Shatta Michy will still be our SM queen forever."

joeguartey said:

" SM SM for life. She said her lover man Shatta to show them."

REV. ASARE❤ OLUWA IS INVOLVE said:

"I can't love u lesss definitely. SM will come for you. You fit him more than anyone."

Qwabwna dollar commented:

"Fa wo kwasea ko you leave wanna God FADA so, why are you singing his song?"

BIG AMOUNT said:

"Shatta for go back to Michy, she is a very loyal person."

