Multi-award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has opened up about his latest music collaboration with musician Patapaa.

In an interview with Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, the comic actor appealed to Ghanaians to support Patapaa and his music career. He said that he really liked Patapaa and decided to collaborate with him because of the brotherly love he had for him.

Lil Win said he received instructions from God to collaborate with former hitmakers who had faded from the spotlight to help them become relevant in the music industry again.

He said:

"We should support him (Patapaa). I really like him. I am doing this project because of the love I have for him. I was saying the last time that God tells me to work with artistes who have been forgotten by Ghanaians to help them revive their career."

The comic actor noted that musician Patapaa was a likeable character, who has been missed by many music lovers in Ghana. He said the One Corner hitmaker had received massive reactions from Ghanaians since they decided to collaborate on their new song.

Lil Win recounted how many people speculated that he and Patapaa had fallen out with each other and decided to stop paying attention to his music some years ago.

The actor, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, April 15, 2025, made the remarks while he was on the set of the official music video shoot of his new collaboration with Patapaa, Who Is Handsome.

The two musicians have shared multiple videos of themselves jamming to the song, which has garnered massive buzz on social media.

Lil Win and Patapaa's Who Is Handsome music collaboration came about after they and other prominent stars, including Bill Asamoah, Dr Chryme, C-zar, Mr Beautiful, Tinny, and many others, recently gathered at the plush home of Ghana Premier League team New Edubiase United's owner Abdul Salam Yakubu in East Legon.

The celebrities attended the renowned businessman and football club owner's birthday party and performed at the event in what was an unforgettable night of fun activities at the mansion.

Watch the video below:

Court warns Lil Win over defamation case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court warned Lil Win for delaying the legal process in the GH₵5 million defamation case his colleague Martha Ankomah filed against him over a year ago.

According to reports, the Kumawood actor did not appear before the Accra High Court on April 1 to finalise the terms of the defamation case.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share their opinions on the latest developments in the case between Lil Win and Martha Ankomah.

