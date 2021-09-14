Chairman Wontumi has stated that he will sponsor John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections

He said he will go every length to ensure Mahama appears on the ballot paper just so he can lose

He described Mahama as the NDC's weakest link whose political career is on life support

Accra- The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has stated that he will personally sponsor John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections.

According to him, he will do everything possible to ensure that former president John Mahama leads NDC into the 2024 polls just so he loses the election.

In a report filed by 3news.com, he described Mahama as the NDC's weakest link whose political career is on life support.

Mahama is the weakest link in the NDC; he will help the NPP win 2024 election easily – Wontumi

“Mr Mahama is the weakest link in the NDC party and right now his political career is on life support." he said.

He added that Mahama’s appearance on the 2024 ballot paper will help the NPP win the elections easily.

Chairman Wontumi added that even if he is left with just one Cedi, he will use it to sponsor John Mahama to ensure he wins the NDC congress to lead the party and lose for the second time in 2024.

Chairman Wontumi was speaking on the back of former President Mahama’s ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Ashanti Region.

2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

In other news, Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercings and other unacceptable things will leave you wondering.

Voting for NPP will spell doom

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghana will face several problems if the NPP is not voted out of power in 2024 general elections.

According to him, the public purse will be dissipated beyond imagination if the mandate of the NPP is renewed again by Ghanaians in 2024.

He added that anything short of that will spell doom for Ghana.

