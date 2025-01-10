A student of KNUST has shared a post regarding his hostel allocation at the prestigious Ghanaian university

The young man in an X post indicated that he had been paired with three ladies in one room which is unusual

Netizens who saw the X post were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A student recently admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared details of the hostel room he was allocated.

In an X post, the young man noted that he had been paired with three ladies in one room, which seemed unusual.

The situation has left the young man confused and wondering if it was a mistake or if that was his actual room allocation.

Usually, ladies do not share the same hostel rooms with guys and vice versa on university campuses. It's either a set of ladies occupying one room or a set of guys occupying one room.

However, confusion has rocked some male students after opening their portals and realising that they share a room with female schoolmates.

This setup, described by students as unprecedented, has left many questioning its practicality and implications.

Netizens share similar experience

The young man is not the only person who expressed the concern. Some netizens who saw the post shared the details of the room allocations, which had male students mixed with females.

@thirtysix_hours wrote:

"Is it a glitch or something?"

@bhadext

"Probably."

@1RichMarvin wrote:

"If Abi the guy dea unless dem bring the Burkina Faso demma army some before ago lef the room o."

@DesmondDjik wrote:

"Blessings come in different forms and shapes. This might be one o' the top tier quality blessings from inner heavens."

@braigo_o wrote:

"The Winifred girl be giving sofo Maame vibes. She no go gree da."

@coolestisaiah wrote:

"If i be the boy by now i start dey pack dey go already. If them say Ebi glitch sef ano go do da."

