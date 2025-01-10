Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang, in an old video, were spotted together at a cocktail party at Cocktail Laboratory Global's premises

The rumoured couple tasted alcoholic cocktails together and later posed for pictures with other guests at the private event

The old video of Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang together at the cocktail party triggered reactions from some Ghanaians

President John Mahama's young son, Sharaf Mahama, is trending after an old video of himself and his rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, surfaced on social media.

Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang at the cocktail party with other guests. Photo source: @official_sharaf_mahama

Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang have reportedly been in a secret romantic relationship for over four years. Speculations arose in 2022 after Sharaf had allegedly gifted Jasmine a Jacquemus bag worth GHC5,000 for Valentine's Day.

The rumoured couple were captured in photos, cosying up at the 2021 edition of the high-profile Glitz Fashion Week event in Ghana.

The 2020 Miss Malaika pageant winner was spotted at President John Mahama's inauguration ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Jasmine was seated at the same table as the Mahama family, positioned next to Farida Mahama, Sharaf's younger sister, at the president's inauguration dinner on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The event was held at the Grand Arena in Accra to officially celebrate President John Dramani Mahama's return to office for a second non-successive term.

Sharaf and Jasmine's old video resurfaces

Amid rife speculations of a secret romance between Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine, an old video of them attending a party together at Cocktail Laboratory Global's premises has surfaced.

In the video, Sharaf Mahama, who successfully secured a licensed FIFA agent certificate in 2024, had Jasmine Djang by his side as he interacted with some associates at the plush private event.

The rumoured couple were later spotted tasting alcoholic cocktails at the party. As Sharaf Mahama drank a green Halloween punch, Jasmine offered him her cocktail, which he gladly took a sip at.

The former Miss Malaika beauty pageant winner, whose ultramodern homecare facility, Denmarja Homecare, won a prestigious award at the Women's Choice Award Africa ceremony, burst into laughter after an attendee cracked some jokes while she offered the drink to Sharaf.

The rumoured couple later stood together as they posed for photos and videos with the rest of the guests at the plush party.

Below is the old video of Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang at the party:

Sharaf and Jasmine's old video stirs reactions

The old video of Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang at a party in Cocktail Laboratory Global triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised the rumoured couple. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

AJ commented:

"The two of them look good together."

Doe said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful."

Numberzofficial commented:

"She looks so happy when she is around him."

Jasmine Djang shows her natural face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jasmine Djang showed off her natural look as she posed for photos without wearing makeup.

The former Miss Malaika winner and rumoured girlfriend of Sharaf Mahama had a cornrow braids hairstyle and got her frontal lace wig fixed by her stylist.

Jasmine Djang looked beautiful as she wore a white sleeveless dress and complimented her look with expensive jewellery.

