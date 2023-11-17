Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in 2024

Two top UK research firms are predicting election victory for the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama in 2024.

These predictions are coming from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions.

Vice President Bawumia and John Mahama are the main contenders in the 2024 election.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

Fitch sourced its data from Ghanaian polling organisation Global Info Analytics.

Mahama's main rival in the 2024 election will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia was recently declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4, becoming the part's first Muslim and northern flagbearer.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the incoming president of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

Source: YEN.com.gh